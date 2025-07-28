Let the Good Times Roll with Best Friend’s Girl: The Ultimate Tribute to The Cars – Live at Raue Center!

On Friday, August 22, 2025 at 8 p.m., step back into the sound of the late ’70s and ’80s with Best Friend’s Girl, the ultimate tribute to The Cars, one of the most iconic rock bands of their era, at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

From chart-topping singles like “Shake It Up” and “Magic” to the unforgettable “Moving in Stereo,” made legendary in the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, this show delivers hit after hit with stunning authenticity.

Featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to capturing The Cars’ signature sound, this high-energy show pays homage to a band that sold over 23 million albums and left a lasting imprint on the Billboard charts and pop culture alike.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering The Cars for the first time, Best Friend’s Girl brings you the soundtrack of a generation — live on stage!

Best Friend’s Girl: The #1 Cars Experience

Friday, August 22 at8p.m.

Raue Center For The Arts

