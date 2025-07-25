Educational Opportunities for Veterans: Scholarships, Grants, and the Rudisill Decision

Veterans in McHenry County and beyond have more educational resources available than ever before. Through a combination of scholarships, grants, and evolving federal benefits, veterans can pursue degrees, certifications, or technical training with meaningful financial support. The Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County is here to help guide local veterans through the process of accessing these life-changing opportunities.

Many veterans are already familiar with programs like the Post-9/11 GI Bill and Montgomery GI Bill. These federal benefits provide tuition coverage, housing allowances, and other support to help veterans transition from military to civilian life through education. On a more local level, numerous scholarships and grants are also available to veterans, service members, and their families—each designed to reduce financial barriers and support academic success. VAC McHenry can assist with locating and applying for these programs.

One recent development drawing questions from veterans is the Rudisill v. McDonough decision. This case clarified how education benefits apply to veterans who served multiple periods of active duty—specifically those who served during the Montgomery GI Bill era and again under the Post-9/11 GI Bill. The decision entitles certain eligible veterans to up to 48 months of education benefits, offering an additional year of support that was previously unclear or inaccessible.

This ruling may significantly impact your available benefits if you’ve served under both GI Bill programs. Veterans with qualifying service periods are encouraged to review their records and consult a VAC representative to determine eligibility.

Education remains a powerful tool for personal growth, career advancement, and reintegration into civilian life. With the right support—from federal benefits to local guidance from VAC McHenry—veterans can take full advantage of every opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022