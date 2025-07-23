United Way GMC Connects Community Through Creative Fundraisers and Dolly-Inspired Fun

The United Way of Greater McHenry County (UWGMC) continues to find innovative ways to bring the community together while raising vital funds to support local nonprofits, health services, and educational initiatives.

One beloved program supported by UWGMC is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails a free book every month to enrolled children from birth to age five. UWGMC guarantees that every child in McHenry County can access this impactful early literacy program, thanks to the generous support of donors.

The team at United Way is taking things up a notch with lighthearted community events and a Dolly Parton–themed series of fundraisers aimed at boosting participation and awareness:

815 Days/Back-to-School Bash at McHenry Drive-in Theater (Sunday, August 17): Have a last hurrah before homework and schedules get too hectic! For one night only, see "Minions" again on the big screen. Only $15 for a carload of moviegoers, and each car will receive a raffle ticket for a McHenry-themed basket. Doors open at 6 p.m. for games and other raffles.

9-to-5 Day (Thursday, September 25): On 9/25, companies across McHenry County are encouraged to have employees donate $5 to the United Way so they can wear jeans or Dolly-inspired outfits to celebrate the workforce and support local community resources. The day will end with an after-work mixer (location TBA) to keep the celebration alive.

Dolly Walk-a-Thon for Childhood Literacy & a Healthy Community (Saturday, Oct 4): At Three Oaks Recreation Area, participants can dress as Dolly (or not) for a walk to raise funds. Enjoy live music, contests, beautiful scenery, and fun along the way. Every $20 raised gets an extra raffle ticket towards many compelling prizes. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 9:25 a.m.!

Through these imaginative fundraisers, UWGMC hopes to raise funds and community spirit.

For more information, please contact:

United Way of McHenry County

info@uwmchenry.org

4508 Prime Parkway

McHenry, IL 60050

Ph: 815-363-1377

www.uwmchenry.org