Top Spring Break Spots In The United States To Lock In Early

It might be the dog days of summer 2025, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to start thinking ahead to Spring Break 2026. Booking early can help secure the best deals and availability for popular U.S. destinations before they’re gone. If you’re ready to get a jump on your planning, here are some top spots to consider in the United States:

1. Mesa, Arizona

Looking for a sports-filled getaway? Plan a trip to Mesa, Arizona, the Spring Training home of the Chicago Cubs. At Sloan Park, you can enjoy watching the team practice and play in a setting that might even offer a chance to interact with the players. After the game, spend time exploring the scenic desert landscape or cooling off with water activities on the nearby Salt River.

2. Marco Island, Florida

This popular spring break destination offers sandy beaches, including the renowned Tigertail Beach (dubbed one of the best beaches in Florida), island tours, water activities, and boutiques. Relax by stopping at one of the many Marco Island beach bars throughout the island.

3. Oahu, Hawaii

With perfect spring weather in the 70s, Oahu offers a picturesque and active getaway. Spend your days discovering stunning scenery on hiking trails or relaxing on sandy beaches. Visiting in the spring also provides a unique opportunity for whale watching, as the season for spotting migrating humpbacks runs through mid-May.

