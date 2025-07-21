Join us for a fun-filled night of cycling, community, and celebration at our 2nd Annual Night Owl Bike Ride on Saturday, August 2 in Crystal Lake, IL—a glow-tastic evening perfect for casual riders, families, and cycling enthusiasts alike!

NEW this year: Simplified route options (20-mile or 10-mile ride)A soft-style event T-shirt included with every registration, while supplies lastPost-ride After Party at Raue Center – featuring live music, raffles, and a cash bar!

Event Timeline: Start: Crystal Lake City Hall (100 W Woodstock St)

7:30 p.m.– Check-in & registration

9:00 p.m.– 20-mile ride departs

9:05 p.m.– 10-mile ride departs

10:00 p.m.– After Party at Raue Center

Midnight – Party ends

Registration:

$41 ends August 1st, $51 Day-of

Kids (12 & under): $21

All prices include t-shirt (while supplies last) and party access!

Make it a full weekend of cycling fun—kick things off with a free screening of Hard Miles, an inspiring drama based on a true story, following a group of at-risk teens and their counselor as they embark on a transformative cross-country bike ride that tests their limits and builds unbreakable bonds, at Raue Center on Friday, August 1 at 7 p.m.

Need a place to stay? Book a discounted room at Holiday Inn Crystal Lake using code NOR or call 1-800-HOLIDAY. Reserve now

Volunteer Opportunities Available! Help with setup, check-in, marshaling, or pace riding! Sign up here

Let’s light up the night together in downtown Crystal Lake! 👉 Register now

