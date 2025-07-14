Frozen JR. at Raue Center Brings Big Talent, Big Dreams—and Big Heart—to the Stage

This summer, magic takes center stage in downtown Crystal Lake as Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) presents Disney’s Frozen JR.—running July 18–27, 2025 at Raue Center For The Arts.

Featuring a cast of students ages 7–13, Frozen JR. is more than just a fan-favorite musical—it’s a shining example of how arts education can inspire confidence, creativity, and collaboration in young people.

“Programs like RCSA give students a space to grow—not just as performers, but as people,” says RCSA Program Director Rob Scharlow. “Theatre teaches responsibility, empathy, and the power of storytelling. Watching these kids bring Frozen JR. to life is a reminder of how vital the arts are to our community.”

Adapted for young performers, this delightful production includes iconic songs like “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” alongside new music from the Broadway show. Audiences of all ages will be swept away by this heartwarming tale of sisterhood, courage, and the true meaning of love.

But behind the glittering snowflakes and catchy tunes is a deeper purpose: every ticket sold supports Raue Center’s mission to make arts education accessible to all. From scholarships to performance opportunities, RCSA opens doors for students throughout McHenry County and beyond.

Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez andRobert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee. Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The show is directed by Christina Giorgi , with music direction by Gavin Kempf-Kutemeier and choreography by Jacqueline Galliano.

Disney’s Frozen JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI ( www.mtishows.com ).

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo