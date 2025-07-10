Youth in Foster Care Given the Chance to Enjoy Summer Activities

CASA of McHenry County has been serving the children in the county’s foster care system for 20 years. Dedicated volunteers, trained and supported by CASA’s professional staff, build relationships with children who have been abused or neglected and fiercely advocate for the child’s best interests.

Normalcy can be a struggle for kids in foster care. Over and over again, they are the “new kid” in school, and they face changes in home placements, attend endless appointments, and often miss out on typical childhood activities that most take for granted. CASA is working to change that.

Thanks to a visionary, generous donor in 2021, the Family Support Fund was created to provide up to $300 in scholarships to CASA’s kids each year. In 2024, that fund was expanded with additional funding. Since July 2021, these funds have gifted children in foster care the chance to experience swimming lessons, sports camps, dance classes, chess clubs, band camps, horse therapy, and so much more. Foster families have received the ability to take the whole family to the zoo and museums. Scholarships to older youth (16+) have included paying for Driver’s Ed classes, GED tutoring, a ticket to prom, and art classes.

A band camp, a trip to the zoo, or learning to drive is something every child deserves to experience. But for those living through the trauma that these kids have endured, these activities are often out of reach. CASA is changing that in McHenry County.

If you are interested in getting involved with CASA of McHenry County, visit their website at www.casamchenrycounty.org , attend an upcoming Informational Session, or make a donation to help the Family Support Fund grow so CASA can provide more scholarships in the coming year.

For more information, please contact:

CASA McHenry County

382 W Virginia St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (779) 994-4398

casamchenrycounty.org

Casa of McHenry county logo