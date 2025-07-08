Here’s Your Downtown Crystal Lake Summer Bucket List!

Make the most of summer in Downtown Crystal Lake by checking items off the following bucket list!

Stock up on fresh produce for the week. Meet up with friends or bring the whole family (including the dog!) to the Downtown Farmers Market at 60 Grant Street on Saturday mornings, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Attend a show at Raue Center For The Arts. Visit rauecenter.org for information on Frozen Jr. , a Tribute to Frank Sinatra, two free movies: The Sandlot and The Princess Bride , and much more!

Score some great finds at the Sidewalk Sales on July 17, 18, and 19. Visit downtowncl.org/events for more information.

Enjoy open bowling on Tuesday nights at Metro Bowl from 5 - 10 p.m.

Brunch, lunch, drink, or dine outside during patio season! Visit downtowncl.org/explore for a list of restaurants.

Attend the Block Party Concert Series in the parking lot by Duke's, Junction, Matt's, and Moontime BBQ on Sundays from 1 - 5 p.m.

Visit the new Valore Gallery at 82 Railroad Street, open Monday - Friday.

Make it sweet! Enjoy ice cream at Mellie’s Chocolates and the Inside Scoop, and stop into one of Downtown’s wonderful bakeries: Cheshire Cakes, Pots & Pies Bakery, and Black Market Bakery.

Shop small & local - and make a day of it! Refresh your wardrobe, stock up on hostess and birthday gifts, or get a step ahead with your Christmas shopping.

Check out the construction progress at Depot Park and watch it come to life!

