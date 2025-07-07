From Chicago to Madison Square Garden to Crystal Lake—Pat McGann returns to Raue Center!

Don’t miss the return of Pat McGann on Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts! One of the sharpest stand-up comedians on the rise today, this husband and father of three young children is known for his quick wit, crowd work, and hilariously relatable take on modern family life.

A former packaging salesman-turned-comedy sensation, Pat made his start as the house emcee at Zanies Chicago and quickly rose through the ranks after distinguishing himself at being especially adept at working the crowd.

Since then, he’s toured nationwide as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs to theaters and then to arenas, including four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. He has also made memorable appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, along with performing at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival, and the Nashville Comedy Fest.

Catch this Chicago native in his element for one night only at Raue Center For The Arts!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo