Why Experience and GIA Credentials Matter When Selling Your Jewelry

When it comes time to part with your gold, silver, or gemstone jewelry, one critical decision can mean the difference between getting top dollar—or getting shortchanged: who you choose to sell to.

In an industry where knowledge is profit, selling to someone with true expertise is not just a suggestion—it’s a necessity. That’s why more sellers are turning to professionals with a Graduate Gemologist (GG) diploma from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the world’s leading authority in gem education. A GIA GG has been trained to evaluate diamonds and colored stones with unparalleled precision and integrity, and can accurately determine a piece’s true value on the spot.

Too often, pawn shops or inexperienced buyers make vague offers based only on weight or visual guesswork. But a seasoned professional knows the nuances—whether that’s spotting a valuable untreated sapphire, identifying antique craftsmanship, or grading a diamond by strict GIA standards. These distinctions matter, and they dramatically impact the offer you receive.

At CG&J Coin & Gold, your items are evaluated by professionals with decades of experience in the jewelry and coin industry, and with GIA gemological training to back it up. That means you’re not just getting an offer—you’re getting a correct one, backed by skill, transparency, and fairness.

Selling gold and silver can be emotional. But choosing the right buyer makes all the difference. With CG&J Coin & Gold, you’re not trusting a guess, you’re trusting a gemologist. And that guarantees you walk away with confidence—and more money in your pocket.

For more information, please contact:

CG&J Coin and Gold

650 E Terra Cotta Ave, Unit 106

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 301-1975

cgandjcoinandgold.com