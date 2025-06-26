Warning Signs You May Need Sewer Maintenance

Recognizing the signs of a sewer line issue and addressing them early can prevent expensive and messy problems. If you notice any of the following warning signs, it’s time to call Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling to inspect your system.

1. Kitchen sink backups

A backup in your kitchen sink can signal a clog or blockage in your drainpipes. This can cause foul odors and potential flooding. Tree roots, debris buildup, or even a broken pipe could be causing the blockages, necessitating professional intervention.

2. Floor drain back up

When a floor drain backs up, it often points to a clog or blockage in the main sewer line. Common culprits include hair, grease, toilet paper, or tree roots. A skilled technician from Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling can determine the cause of the blockage, including whether a camera inspection is needed to identify the root of the problem.

3. Slow drains

Slow-draining sinks, bathtubs, or showers are a sign of a developing clog in your sewer line. Before it becomes a complete blockage, have the sewer line inspected and cleaned.

4. Foul odor

A persistent foul odor from your drains, often smelling like rotten eggs or sulfur, is a sign that sewage may be backing up and its gases are escaping into your home. The team at Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling can help identify the source of the smell and correct the underlying problem.

5. Gurgling noises

Gurgling sounds from your toilets or drains suggest that air is trapped in your plumbing. This is often caused by a blockage or a venting issue within your sewer line and indicates it’s time for a professional assessment.

