Celebrating the Positive Power of Fatherhood

As we recently celebrated Father’s Day, United Way of Greater McHenry County honors the dads and father figures who shape our community with strength, compassion, and guidance. These men, whether biological fathers, stepdads, grandfathers, uncles, coaches, or mentors, play a vital role in supporting the well-being of children and families across our region.

Research consistently shows that engaged male role models have a profound and lasting impact on a child’s development. When fathers and father figures are present and involved, children are more likely to experience improved physical and mental health, stronger academic performance, higher self-esteem, and reduced behavioral issues. A stable and supportive male presence encourages children to dream big, take healthy risks, and navigate challenges with resilience.

The benefits ripple beyond the home. Kids with involved fathers tend to do better in school and are less likely to drop out. They are also more confident, better equipped to build healthy relationships, and less likely to engage in risky behaviors. Simply put, when dads show up, communities thrive.

The United Way of Greater McHenry County is proud to support programs that uplift fathers and empower them to be the best versions of themselves. We’d like to take this moment to highlight and celebrate our nonprofit grant recipient partner agencies that are led by dedicated local men who care deeply about their causes and our community, including Pioneer Center, Independence Health & Therapy, Scouting USA Blackhawk Council, Home of the Sparrow, Sage YMCA, and Prairie State Legal Services.

We are grateful for male role models whose love and guidance make a lasting impact. To honor men who make a difference, consider volunteering or flexing your financial muscles by donating funds or stocks to the United Way of Greater McHenry County; each are very effective ways to strengthen our community.

Please visit www.uwmchenry.org/donate .

