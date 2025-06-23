Tickets Are On Sale Now for Frozen Jr.!

Do you want to build a snowman? Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. from July 18 - 27, 2025 at Raue Center For The Arts. Starring a youth cast of RCSA students ages 7-13, this show promises to be a cool treat for your whole family this summer!

You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love.

Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen Jr. is sure to melt your heart!

Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the book is by Jennifer Lee. Frozen Jr. is based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Show dates are as follows:

July 18 and 25 at 8 p.m.

July 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 2 p.m.

July 19 and26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $29 for adults and $14 for students. (All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order Fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order).

RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount!

Disney’s Frozen Jr.is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information, visit www.mtishows.com .

For more information about Frozen Jr., or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

