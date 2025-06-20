June is PTSD Awareness Month: Understanding How PTSD Affects Veterans

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. For veterans, PTSD is often associated with the intense and life-threatening situations they may have faced during military service—combat, explosions, injury, or the loss of fellow service members. While not every veteran experiences PTSD, those who do can face lasting emotional and psychological challenges.

PTSD can manifest in a variety of ways. Common symptoms include flashbacks, nightmares, heightened anxiety, irritability, emotional numbness, and avoiding reminders of the traumatic event. These symptoms can significantly impact a veteran’s ability to maintain relationships, hold a job, or engage in daily life. Often, veterans may not even realize that the struggles they’re facing are linked to unresolved trauma.

The effects of PTSD can also be deeply isolating. Veterans may withdraw from loved ones or feel disconnected from civilian life. In some cases, PTSD is accompanied by depression, substance use, or suicidal thoughts. The transition back to everyday life can be especially difficult if these mental health challenges go untreated or unacknowledged.

Fortunately, awareness is growing, and with it, so are support options. Treatments like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), and medication have proven effective in helping veterans manage PTSD. Peer support groups and veteran-specific services, like those offered by the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County, can also provide a valuable network of understanding and encouragement.

June’s focus on PTSD Awareness Month serves as a reminder that healing is possible, and no veteran should suffer in silence. Recognizing the signs, encouraging open dialogue, and seeking professional help are critical steps toward recovery. By supporting veterans with compassion and proper resources, we can honor their service and help them find peace beyond the battlefield.

If you or a fellow veteran are experiencing symptoms of PTSD, don’t wait to reach out for help. Contact the VAC of McHenry County for guidance.

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

