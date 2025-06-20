CG&J Coin & Gold: The Smart Choice for Selling Gold, Coins, and Jewelry

If you’re looking to sell gold, coins, or fine jewelry in the Crystal Lake area, CG&J Coin & Gold is the place to be. Conveniently located near the corner of Terra Cotta and Route 176, CG&J has built a reputation for offering strong payouts and straightforward service.

What sets CG&J apart is simple: experience. Backed by over 30 years extensive experience in the precious metals and collectibles market, the team at CG&J knows how to accurately evaluate everything from scrap gold and bullion to rare coins and estate jewelry. That means sellers don’t have to settle for lowball offers or vague estimates—they get fair, competitive offers based on real market knowledge.

Customers often remark on how easy and pressure-free the process is. Walk in with your items, get a quick and honest evaluation, and leave with cash in hand. There are no gimmicks or pushy sales tactics—just a clear focus on providing value.

“We’ve seen just about everything come through the door,” says the owner. “That experience allows us to make better offers and that’s why people keep coming back.”

Whether you’re cleaning out old jewelry, liquidating part of a collection, or just curious what something is worth, go today to CG&J.

In a business where trust and accuracy matter, CG&J keeps it simple: they know what your items are worth, and they pay accordingly. If you’re ready to sell, stop by and see why so many in the northwest suburbs choose CG&J Coin & Gold first.

For more information, please contact:

CG&J Coin and Gold

650 E Terra Cotta Ave, Unit 106

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 301-1975

cgandjcoinandgold.com