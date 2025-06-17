Best Places to Vacation in the Summer

Ready for a summer adventure? With longer days and warmer weather, it’s the perfect time to plan a trip. But with a world of options, how do you choose the perfect destination? Here are some of the best places to consider for your summer vacation:

1. Cannon Beach

Located along Oregon’s northwest coast, this small coastal town is a hub of activity in the summer months. Visitors can explore nearly four miles of rugged shoreline, hike cliffside trails, and photograph the iconic Haystack Rock, a sea stack monolith rising 235 feet out of the Pacific Ocean in Cannon Beach. For the Fourth of July, the town hosts a unique fireworks-free celebration to protect the environment and local wildlife.

2. Glacier National Park

Summertime brings out the best of this Montana gem, with daytime temperatures resting comfortably in the 70s to mid-80s. You can spend your time hiking through more than 700 miles of trails, with experiences ranging from easy walks to challenging backpacking trips. You can also enjoy spectacular views of mountains, glaciers, and valleys along the scenic 50-mile Going-to-the-Sun Road.

3. Puerto Rico

Want to escape the mainland this summer? Head to Puerto Rico for an island getaway—no U.S. passport required. Besides stunning beaches, visitors can experience the longest zipline in the El Yunque Rainforest area or tour Old San Juan for a taste of Puerto Rican history and culture. You can also head up the mountain to explore El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System.

Ready to plan your summer vacation?

