Raue Center Presents Special Music Tributes This Fall

On September 12, 2025 at 8 p.m., Raue Center will present Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Tribute Experience! This one-of-a-kind tribute to the music of the Grammy Award-winning, southern rock group Zac Brown Band faithfully re-creates the experience of a Zac Brown Band concert.

On Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m., take a journey back to when country music and its artists seemed a little more genuine. The Cash & Cline Show, with Bennie Wheels andLori Gravel, brings together a tribute to two of the most influential and legendary country music artists of all time...Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline! Bennie Wheels (Johnny Cash) is referred to by many to be the #1 tribute to Cash working today. With his easy-going nature, deep bass-baritone vocals, and commanding stage presence, Bennie brings back the image and spirit of The Man In Black in his Folsom Prison prime!

Lori Gravel (Patsy Cline) has been singing professionally in the Dubuque area for the past 45 years at hundreds of venues and special events. This amazing show is backed by the incomparable Walkin’ the Line Band, a group of true professionals who pride themselves on performing the music exactly the way everyone loves and remembers. Cash & Clinewill put a smile on your face, a tear in your eye, and memories of a better time of music in your heart!

On Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m., get ready for the #1 full-production tribute to Van Halen, Fan Halen!. Fan Halen is recognized as the world’s most authentic tribute to Van Halen. They have been honored to represent Van Halen’s music twice on AXS TV’s hit series The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands, performing live on national television, and opening for renowned acts such as Queensrÿche, Bret Michaels of Poison, Twisted Sister, Ace Frehley of KISS, Loverboy, and more.

Blue Bayou: Chicagoland’s Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, will take the Raue Center stage on Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Get ready for an unforgettable experience filled with the iconic songs you know and love with Blue Bayou, Chicagoland’s one-of-a-kind Linda Ronstadt tribute! Featuring Tamara Woodruff as Linda, you can expect heartfelt, captivating vocals; impeccable four-part harmonies; authentic instrumentation; and a setlist packed with timeless hits.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo