Firearms Safety When a Loved One Shows Signs of Suicide Risk

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about firearm-related injuries and to promote strategies for prevention. One of the most critical issues tied to gun violence is suicide, which accounts for over half of all gun-related deaths in the United States. When a loved one begins to show signs of suicide risk, taking steps to ensure firearm safety can be life-saving.

The presence of a firearm in the home significantly increases the risk of a fatal suicide attempt, especially during moments of crisis when decisions may be impulsive. If someone you care about is exhibiting warning signs—such as talking about death, withdrawing from activities, expressing hopelessness, or making final arrangements—it’s important to act quickly and compassionately.

First, secure all firearms in the home. This means storing guns unloaded in a locked safe or cabinet, with ammunition stored separately. Better yet, consider temporarily removing firearms from the home altogether until the crisis has passed.

It’s also essential to have open conversations. Express your concern without judgment, keeping the conversation focused on safety, and let your loved one know you’re there to help. Encourage them to seek support from a mental health professional or crisis hotline. Being proactive can reduce the risk of harm and guide them toward the care they need.

Gun owners can play a vital role in suicide prevention by recognizing when someone is struggling and ensuring firearms are not accessible during vulnerable moments. Practicing secure storage at all times—not just during crises—is a responsible step toward protecting the people we love.

In times of uncertainty, removing means of self-harm can make the difference between life and death. Awareness, action, and compassion are powerful tools in preventing tragedy.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing a crisis, please call or text 988 immediately for help.

McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force

620 Dakota St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60012

Ph: (815) 526-8243

https://www.mchenrycountysptf.org