Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s in Elderly Loved Ones and How Elderwerks Can Help

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, which is about 1 in 9 people aged 65 and older.

Older adults may worry about their forgetfulness. Memory loss is not a normal age-related issue; however, mild forgetfulness is. The following are some signs that your loved one may be experiencing Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia:

1. Communication difficulties. They have trouble expressing thoughts or finding the right words, or are forgetting conversations.

2. Lack of problem-solving skills. They are having difficulty with tasks like managing finances, following recipes, or making plans, or are showing a general decline in problem-solving abilities.

3. Mood and behavioral changes. They are experiencing mood swings, erratic behavior, acting out, becoming combative or abusive, or are showing significant changes in sleep patterns (such as sleeping more during the day and being awake at night).

4. Memory loss and difficulty with familiar tasks. They are forgetting how to get to familiar places, such as the local stores or a loved one’s home, are misplacing items, or are struggling with routine activities like using a computer, cleaning, driving, reading, or writing.

5. Poor judgment and social withdrawal. They are demonstrating a lack of good judgment, which can include issues with spatial awareness (like problems with driving distances), or are engaging in inappropriate activities. They may also be isolating themselves due to awareness of memory changes.

If your elderly loved one is experiencing any of the above signs of Alzheimer’s, it is imperative that you consult a professional. Your general practitioner can rule out other causes for memory loss, like medications or infections. A neuropsychologist or neurologist can further evaluate brain function.

For help finding local resources, in-home care, or suitable senior housing, please contact Elderwerks for free information, referrals, and guidance.

To donate to this worthy non-profit organization, please contact:

Elderwerks Educational Services

251 E. Northwest Highway

Palatine, IL 60067

Ph: (855) 462-0100

https://www.elderwerks.org/

Elderwerks logo