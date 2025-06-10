How CASA Supports Youth in Non-Traditional Foster Placements

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of McHenry County’s goal is to advocate for children who have been abused or neglected. Instead of a traditional foster home, youth are sometimes placed in Residential Facilities, generally due to special needs, behavioral concerns, or not having a foster home available. McHenry County does not have any of these facilities, which means CASA volunteers regularly travel outside the county to meet with their CASA kids.

One teen, Fred*, has a CASA who has built a bond that includes accountability and celebration of Fred’s successes. Fred told his CASA that he looks forward to their visits because it gives him a day with some change.

One CASA volunteer discussed permanency options with their CASA teen, Leia*. Leia has been in Residential care for several years and expressed her desire to enter Guardianship with a relative. As a result of the CASA’s report to the judge, Leia’s case will finally close, meaning she will no longer be in foster care, just in time for her junior year of high school.

9-year-old James* has special dietary concerns. His CASA fights for James to have the dietary care he needs while also having fun visits, such as teaching him how to fish. James was so excited to catch his first fish, he asked his CASA to send a picture to his mother. James even told his CASA he sees him as “family.”

These CASAs have been able to provide consistency and support to kids not living in a family environment, in situations where they have little to no control over their day. CASAs frequently contact not just caseworkers, but Residential case managers, therapists, and more. At times advocating for youth in Residential placements can be as simple as making sure the child has the shampoo they need, or as major as attending criminal court so the youth has someone on their side they feel they can count on.

For more information about CASA McHenry County, and to sign up for an info session to learn how you can make a difference in the life of a child, visit www.casamchenrycounty.org .

*Names have been changed.

CASA McHenry County

382 W Virginia St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (779) 994-4398

casamchenrycounty.org

Casa of McHenry county logo