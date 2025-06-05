Small Business Summer in Downtown Crystal Lake

As the economy takes dips and turns and small businesses feel the pinch, it’s important to be especially thoughtful about where we shop. The Local Multiplier Effect shows that shopping at small, independently owned local businesses circulates money through the local economy at a rate of 2x to 4x the money spent at big box stores. Keeping money circulating in the local economy means more jobs, more local wealth, and more charitable giving for causes that impact your immediate surroundings.

Don’t spend or consume more than you’re comfortable with. But when you shop, shop small and shop local!

Start small! Scan the following lists of products and services and decide to seek out that particular item or service from small local businesses instead of online shopping.

All of these products and services are available in Downtown Crystal Lake! Visit downtowncl.org/explore .

Products: Books, Home Decor, Antiques, House Plants, Jewelry, Metaphysical Supplies, Women’s Clothes, Shoes, Running Gear, Paint & Supplies, Gifts, Kitchen Supplies, Lingerie, Jeans, Wigs & Hats, Kids & Babies Toys, Cards, Furniture, Bike Supplies, Olive Oil & Vinegar, Tea & Spices, Health Food, Mexican Grocery, Meat & Deli.

Services: Hair Salons & Barbers, Nail Salons, Insurance, Legal, Shoe Repair, Tattoos, Web Design, Spa, Medical Spa, Massage, Makeup, Custom Framing, Dental, Printing, Dog Grooming, Marketing, Music Lessons, Investment Services, Roofing, Fitness, Tax, Banking, Home Design, Architecture Services, Counseling, Women’s Hormonal Health, Real Estate, Photography & Videography, Car Services, Cyber Security & Technology Services, Funeral, Remodeling, Wig Fitting for Hair Loss.

Stay connected and never miss a special event or happening:

