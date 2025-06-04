June 04, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Upgrade Dad’s Sleep This Father’s Day with a New Mattress from Verlo

By Verlo Mattress Factory [sponsored]
Verlo Mattress Factory - Upgrade Dad’s Sleep This Father’s Day with a New Mattress from Verlo

Verlo Mattress Factory - Upgrade Dad’s Sleep This Father’s Day with a New Mattress from Verlo

He’s always been the dependable one. Whether it was helping with a school project, grilling on the weekends, or working long hours to support the family, Dad has earned a good night’s sleep.

This Father’s Day, why not give him something he can enjoy every night? A locally hand-crafted mattress could be just the gift he never thought to ask for, but one he truly deserves.

Many dads are still sleeping on a mattress that’s well past its prime. Over time, mattresses lose support, collect allergens, and can even contribute to aches and pains. If Dad wakes up feeling stiff or tired, it may be time for an upgrade.

Sleep is vital for health, especially for active or aging fathers. A high quality mattress reduces joint pressure, improves spinal alignment, and regulates body temperature. At Verlo Mattress Factory, we craft mattresses tailored to each sleeper’s needs.

Our Comfort Coach identifies what your dad requires for optimal comfort and support. From firm to plush, we create surfaces matching his preferences and physical needs. For dads with back pain or arthritis, we provide options with zoned support and motion isolation, enhancing rest without disruption.

Every Verlo mattress is affordable and is handcrafted locally for superior quality control and quicker delivery than mass-produced brands. Whether Dad sleeps on his side or back and needs extra support for pain relief, we guarantee his mattress will last. If he needs a softer or firmer mattress, we can easily adjust it. Our Lifetime Comfort Guarantee is free during the qualifying period and for a small fee after that.

This Father’s Day, give Dad more than a gift. Give him better sleep, better mornings, and better days. Visit Verlo Mattress Factory and let us help you create the perfect mattress for the perfect dad.

For more information, please contact or visit:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/

Verlo Mattress logo

[SPONSORED] Verlo offers cool to the touch mattresses The next time you need a new mattress, come to the McHenry mattress store that has been voted the #1 Mattress Store in McHenry county for 15 years in a row by Northwest Herald readers. The Verlo Mattress store in McHenry, IL, gets calls all the time from guests wanting to express how much they appreciate the friendly and knowledgeable staff at this McHenry mattress store. Our high-quality Verlo mattresses are made one at a time in our local McHenry factory, and sold directly to consumers in our stores so you never have to pay any middleman mark-ups. We can easily adjust your mattress for you if your needs change throughout the years. We offer a wide variety of single- and double-sided innerspring mattresses, as well as gel memory foam and hybrid mattresses. We can also make custom mattresses for boats, RVs, trucks or antique beds. All our Verlo mattresses come with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. We are located directly across the street from Alex’s Hot Dogs. (Admit it, you know where that is!) Stop by and say hello to your neighbors at the Verlo Mattress store in McHenry. For more information please visit http://verlo.com/locations/illinois/mchenry/

Sponsored