Summer is in Full Swing at The Dole

Farmers Market+ has officially opened for the outdoor season, and what a day it was!

This award-winning Farmers Market has become synonymous with Sunday-Funday.

*Sip and Shop from local farmers and food purveyors for fresh and delicious produce, meats, poultry, pork, eggs, baked goods, honey, jams, and so much more.

*Have breakfast or lunch from your choice of 10 food trucks/tents each week.

*Listen to live music on the circular lawn while having breakfast/lunch at one of the many oversized picnic tables.

*Enjoy an adult beverage to complementyour meal (for those 21 or older—bring an ID).

Market+ Marys are a specialty of the Farmers Market+, made with a locally crafted Bloody Mary Mix, which is new this year and delicious, and your choice of several garnishes and hot sauces from the Farmers Market vendors. This can be enjoyed as a mocktail as well.

Mimosas are another popular selection on Sunday mornings, with your choice of orange, pineapple, or cranberry juice to top it off. There are several other options, both mock and cocktails,plus an espresso bar, so you are bound to find a favorite!

*Facepainting and Balloon Creations have been a staple since 2021. Always complimentary, along with roaming characters each week ready to entertain and take photos with you and your kiddos. This is all thanks to Sponsors who cover the cost!

*Sponsors who support Farmers Market+ include: BCU, Lake Roots Cafe-Market-Bar, Clicks Web Design, Pvolve Studio Algonquin, A Valet Parking, Docks Bar & Grill, NW Herald, Elite Remodeling Group, Renewal by Andersen, Office Depot/Office Max, Salon Saffire, Debbie Goodale-Keller Williams Realty, Amy’s Driving School, Igler Painting,and Alphagraphics.

For more info on Farmers Market+, please visit: FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org .

For more info on other events at The Dole, please visit: TheDole.org/events .

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

