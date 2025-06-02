Raue Center Offers Terrific Comedy in Summer 2025!

Get ready for some great comedy this summer! On June 13, 2025 at 8 p.m., Raue Center For The Arts will present For Fathers Comedy, featuring John DaCosse, Dwayne Kennedy, Warren B. Hall, and Brian Hicks.

Dwayne Kennedy is a native of Chicago and a regular at Zanies Comedy Club. His credits include The Late Show with David Letterman,Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central Presents, Seinfeld, and many more.

Expect the unexpected with comedian Warren B. Hall! His humor is relatable, flawed, and downright funny.

Brian Hicks currently tours the country as an opening act for Michael Carbonaro from The Carbonaro Effect. His clever material and unparalleled audience interaction make him a returning fan favorite.

Then on Friday, June 27 at 8:30 p.m., come see Lucy’s Comedy Live, the best stand-up in the ‘burbs! Raue Center’s longest-running program is curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse. It will showcase headliner Calvin Evans and feature DJ Rybski, hosted by Ted Willson.

Chicago native Calvin Evans attended the famed Second City Training Center. His television credits include NBC’s Chicago PD and Shameless on Showtime. He has also performed standup on the Kevin Hart Comedy Central series Hart of the City, Bring the Funny on NBC, and Conan on TBS. He can be seen on the hit HBO Max show SouthSide. His half-hour Unprotected Sets special was released in 2020 on EPIX.

DJ Rybski is a stand-up comic from the south side of Chicago. He was recently featured on the A-List showcase at the prestigious 312 Comedy Festival. He’s headlined some of the best clubs in the country and performs regularly in Chicago at Zanies Chicago, Zanies Rosemont, Laugh Factory, and the Chicago Improv.

Ted Willson, the comedic half of the wildly popular online show That Checks Out, is a Chicago-area native. While entertaining at clubs throughout the Midwest, he regularly makes audiences laugh with his funny and familiar stories that you can’t imagine really happened to him. Ted brings those unbelievable true stories to life with a polished wit and an endearing charm.

On Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m., Pat McGann is back at Raue Center! From Chicago to Madison Square Garden to Crystal Lake, Pat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A relative latecomer to the scene, Pat began stand-up at the age of 31 after realizing he was not very good at selling packaging. He hustled his way to become the house emcee at Zanies Chicago, where he distinguished himself as especially adept at working the crowd.

GreenRoom Improv returns to Raue Center on August 30 at 7 p.m. for family-friendly, interactive improv comedy! For over 20 years, GreenRoom Improv has performed nationally for a wide range of audiences and events. Join them at Raue Center for a whole new year of clean, family-friendly, high-energy, multi-faceted improv comedy.

GreenRoom members include Dave Hunter, Matthew Aldis, Kerry Cox, Sam Barbaro, Christian Zierke, Miriam Naponelli, Jess Smith, Paul Gunsul (piano), & Erik Scheele (piano). For more information, visit greenroomimprov.com .

Celebrate the kids going back to school with Teachers’ Lounge Comedy on September 13 at 7 p.m.! This A+ stand-up comedy is a hilarious show where professional ​stand-up comics​-turned-educators​ share their unique experiences, anecdotes, and frustrations about school life​. The show features Samantha Chiappone, Ted Willson, Chris Schlichting, and Jeanie Doogan, and is hosted by John DaCosse.

