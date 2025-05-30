Get Ready for Graduation with a Brighter Smile – Whitening Specials for $299

Graduation season is right around the corner, and there’s no better time to put your best smile forward. Whether you’re stepping across the stage, posing for pictures, or celebrating with family and friends, a confident, radiant smile makes all the difference. To help you shine for your big day, we’re excited to offer a special graduation whitening promotion—in-house professional whitening or custom take-home whitening trays for just $299.

Our in-house whitening treatment is perfect for those looking for immediate results. In just one visit, you’ll notice a significant improvement in the brightness of your smile, making it ideal for anyone with a busy schedule leading up to graduation. This safe and effective treatment is administered by our dental professionals to ensure maximum comfort and stunning results.

If you prefer the flexibility of whitening at your own pace, our custom take-home trays are a fantastic option. We create trays specifically fitted to your teeth, ensuring even application and outstanding results. With the professional-strength whitening gel provided, you’ll have the freedom to brighten your smile gradually and maintain your results with ease.

Both options offer a safe, effective way to achieve a whiter smile without the risks associated with over-the-counter products. Professional whitening treatments not only deliver faster, longer-lasting results, but they also help protect your enamel and reduce sensitivity compared to store-bought alternatives.

Don’t miss out on capturing every proud moment with a bright, confident smile. This $299 graduation special is available for a limited time, so be sure to schedule your appointment soon. Celebrate your achievements looking and feeling your absolute best—because you deserve to smile brightly on your special day and beyond. Call us today to book your whitening consultation!

Call Manus Dental Lake Zurich today to schedule your next appointment and start the season with a brighter, healthier smile!

For more information, please contact:

Manus Dental Lake Zurich

365 Surryse Rd., Ste. 170

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Ph: 847-852-7475

manusdental.com