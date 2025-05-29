Tips for Extending the Life of Your Mattress

A good mattress is an important investment in your health and well-being. At Verlo Mattress Factory, we want to help you enjoy the best sleep possible for many years to come. Taking care of your mattress is simple with a few easy habits that can extend its life and maintain optimal comfort.

Regularly rotating your mattress helps maintain support. Even if it’s one-sided, turning it 180 degrees every three to six months prevents uneven wear and keeps a consistent sleeping surface. Using a mattress protector is also wise; a breathable, waterproof protector guards against spills, stains, allergens, and dust mites, keeping your mattress fresh and hygienic.

The right support system is also essential. Make sure to place your mattress on a proper foundation or adjustable base. A supportive base helps prevent sagging and maintains your mattress’s structure for years. In addition to support, regular cleaning is important. Vacuum the surface of your mattress several times a year to remove dust and allergens, and spot-clean any spills promptly with a gentle cleanser and minimal moisture.

Treat your mattress gently to preserve its structure. Avoid standing or jumping on it, as excess weight and pressure can damage coils or foam, leading to wear and discomfort. If your mattress feels uncomfortable, act promptly. With Verlo’s Lifetime Comfort Guarantee, you can adjust your mattress to meet your needs, extending its life.

Your bedroom environment matters. Keeping a moderate temperature and controlling humidity protects mattress materials from aging. High moisture promotes mold growth, while extreme temperatures damage mattress components.

A little care goes a long way. Following these simple maintenance tips can extend the life of your mattress and ensure that you continue to enjoy restful, rejuvenating sleep.To experience a locally custom-crafted mattress built to last, visit Verlo Mattress today.

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/