How To Identify, Eliminate, And Prevent Drain Flies

Are you finding a swarm of tiny pests hanging around your drains even when your sinks and showers are clean? They could be drain flies, also known as moth flies or drain gnats. Though small, these flying insects can quickly multiply and get out of control, making the kitchen or other areas of your home feel dirty. Here is more information on these pests and how to handle them:

1. What they look like. Drain flies are very small, typically only about 1/8 inch long. They have brown-gray or black hairy bodies, with wings shaped like leaves. When at rest, the wings sit over the fly’s body like a roof for protection.

2. Why they happen. Stagnant water in sinks, showers, or tubs can provide an ideal breeding ground for drain flies. Additionally, decaying organic matter in drains, such as food particles or hair, can attract these pests. Infrequent cleaning of drains and pipes can also allow organic material to build up, creating a perfect environment for these flies to thrive. They can also breed in dirty trash cans, saucers underneath potted plants, condensate pans under refrigerators and freezers, and in toilet tanks.

3. What to do. Keeping your pipes flowing and ensuring you don’t have standing water in your home are ways to help keep these pests at bay, along with regular cleaning of these areas.

