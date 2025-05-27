Celebrate Father’s Day with For Fathers Comedy at Raue Center!

Celebrate Father’s Day with the dad in your life on June 13, 2025 at 8p.m. for a hilarious night you won’t soon forget! This terrific comedy show, For Fathers Comedy, features John DaCosse, Warren B. Hall, Dwayne Kennedy, and Brian Hicks!

To honor Father’s Day, the guys will share their perspectives on having fathers and on being fathers, sons, husbands, and exes, and will say the things that all fathers have always wanted to say.

John DaCossehas been a professional stand-up comedian for 40 years. John has performed on Comedy Central, NBC Friday Nights, and Comics Unleashed. He is the curator of Raue Center’s Lucy’s Comedy.

Expect the unexpected with comedian Warren B. Hall! His humor is relatable, flawed, and downright funny. Not only has he entertained audiences stateside, but he’s also brought laughs to our troops stationed in Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan.

Dwayne Kennedy is a native of Chicago and a regular at Zanies Comedy Club. His many credits include comedian, writer, and contributor for Arsenio Hall, FXX Show, Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell (produced by Chris Rock), The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Premium Blend, Comedy Central Presents, The World Stands-up, Seinfeld, Martin, and many more. Dwayne has also been featured in his own comedy special for Showtime.

Brian Hicks is one of the country’s most sought-after stand-up comics. He has toured the country as an opening act for Michael Carbonaro from “The Carbonaro Effect” with his clever material and unparalleled audience interaction. Brian’s Comedy album “Dibs” is available on iTunes and can be heard on Sirius XM radio. His Drybar special was released in December2021.

Note: The show is recommended for ages 18+.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo