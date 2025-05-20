What if Help Never Came? The Critical Role of Local Agencies in Protecting Kids

Imagine a community without safe spaces for children in crisis—without caring advocates to support them, trained professionals to guide them through trauma, or mentors to show them a better way forward. It’s a haunting thought. Fortunately, thanks to the tireless work of our local nonprofits—and the generosity of our donors—we don’t have to imagine it.

At United Way of Greater McHenry County, we support incredible partner agencies dedicated to protecting children and providing them with hope. Organizations like the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and Turning Point step in when children face the unimaginable, offering trauma-informed care, family support, and a path toward healing. The CAC offers advocacy and a safe, child-friendly space for forensic interviews and counseling, while Turning Point provides emergency shelter, safety planning, and legal advocacy for families facing domestic violence.

CASA McHenry County ensures that every child in the foster care system has a Court Appointed Special Advocate to serve as the one constant in the child’s life and to speak up for the child’s best interests. Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County matches kids with mentors who provide consistent, positive guidance at a time when they need it most.

The truth is that no single agency can do it alone. It takes a network of support, funded by people like you, so that when something goes wrong, something can be done right.

To understand how these agencies collaborate to safeguard children from abuse, exploitation, and violence, tune in to our Spotify podcast episode Protecting Kids & Teens from Sextortion, Dating Violence, and Trafficking, featuring Misty Marinier (CAC) and Mary Margaret Maule (Turning Point). They share powerful insights on the dangers facing our youth—and the coordinated community efforts to protect them.

When you support United Way, you stand up for the most vulnerable among us. Your donation helps ensure local children have access to safety, support, and a brighter future.

To listen to the “An Even Greater McHenry County” podcast, visit spotify.com .

