Pedal Into the Night with Raue Center’s Night Owl Bike Ride

Get ready to light up the streets this August at the Night Owl Bike Ride, hosted by Raue Center For The Arts. Returning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 2, 2025, this fun, family-friendly evening of cycling under the stars is a night you won’t forget.

Now an annual tradition, the Night Owl draws cyclists from across the region for a unique nighttime biking experience.

Starting at City Hall (100 W. Woodstock St.), riders will wind their way along the 10- and 20-mile routes through Crystal Lake by starlight before ending at the Brink Street parking lot, directly behind Raue Center. All participants are encouraged to light up their bikes and get creative!

Once the ride wraps up, the Night Owl After-Party begins at Raue Center, featuring live music and a cash bar.

Registration is now open at rauecenter.org . Don’t miss early bird pricing:

$36 until June 13

$41 from June 14 - August 1

$51 for day-of registration

Kids 12 and under can participate for just $21

All participants receive a soft-style t-shirt and admission to the after-party.

Safety is always a top priority for the Night Owl Bike Ride. Riders are expected to follow posted rules and wear helmets, and lighting is a must.

The Night Owl Bike Ride wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of the community. Volunteers are needed for registration, set-up, Course Marshals, and Pace Riders. It’s a great way to be involved—no bike required!

Too late to drive home after the ride? The Holiday Inn of Crystal Lake has partnered with us to offer a discounted rate for a limited number of rooms. Call 1-800-HOLIDAY (1-800-465-4329) and use Code: NOR or click here to reserve your room today!

Local businesses are also invited to support the event as sponsors. With hundreds of riders and families in attendance, the Night Owl Bike Ride offers a valuable opportunity to connect with the community and show your support for bike-friendly initiatives in McHenry County.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Meredith Schaefer Flowers at mflowers@rauecenter.org .

All proceeds benefit Raue Center For The Arts, supporting year-round arts programming, education, and outreach in our community.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo