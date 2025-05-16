Mental Health Month: From Awareness to Action

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and this year, Mental Health America is calling us to go “From Awareness to Action.” It’s a powerful reminder that understanding mental health is not enough—we must take intentional steps to support ourselves and those around us. Mental health is something we all have, just like physical health, and it requires attention, care, and compassion.

A staggering statistic from national data shows that 90% of people who die by suicide had shown some indication of a mental health condition. Many of them had not received a formal diagnosis or any professional treatment. This underscores a critical truth: recognizing signs early and encouraging help can save lives.

Some of the warning signs may include making a plan or researching ways to die, withdrawing from relationships, saying goodbye, giving away treasured belongings, or engaging in dangerous behaviors such as reckless driving. Extreme mood swings, sudden calm after a period of depression, or comments about feeling hopeless can also be red flags. These behaviors aren’t just emotional signals—they’re calls for help that should never be ignored.

If someone close to you is showing signs of distress, don’t wait. Reach out. Start a conversation. You don’t have to have all the answers—just showing that you care and are willing to listen can be the first step toward connection and support. Encourage them to talk to a counselor, seek medical guidance, or reach out to a crisis line.

Mental health is a lifelong journey, and everyone benefits from practices that support emotional well-being—whether that’s therapy, journaling, regular exercise, or simply connecting with others.

During Mental Health Month, let’s commit to looking out for one another, talking openly, and turning awareness into action. Because help is always possible, and no one should ever feel they have to struggle alone.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing a crisis, please call or text 988 immediately for help.

McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force

620 Dakota St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60012

Ph: (815) 526-8243

https://www.mchenrycountysptf.org