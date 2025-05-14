CASA Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Children in McHenry County

Since 2005, CASA McHenry County has stood for one powerful belief: every child deserves a safe, loving, and permanent home. Over the past 20 years, that mission has inspired more than 530 trained volunteers to advocate for over 1,300 children in the local foster care system—children who often face the court system without a consistent adult voice.

Now, CASA invites the community to celebrate this milestone at their 20th Celebration Bash, a FREE, family-friendly event on Wednesday, June 5th from 4–8 p.m. at The Dole in Crystal Lake. This exciting event will feature: Live music by the Thompson Duo, Inflatable Axe Throwing, Basketball and Football,Giant Jenga, a Cake Walk, Corn Hole, Henna, Airbrush Tattoos, Kids’ Crafts, a Used Book Library, Raffle prizes, and so much more – all FREE! Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Brothers BBQ, My Funnel Truck, and The Dole’s cash bar.

CASA couldn’t have lasted 20 years without the support of our community, so let’s celebrate together!

Plus – don’t miss your chance to win big! Visit www.casamchenrycounty.org/goldenticket to purchase your chance to win a Mont Alpi 957 Island Grill valued at $3,000 OR a Limited Edition ALFA Outdoor Pizza Oven valued at $4,000. Tickets are $50 each, or $90 for both entries, and every dollar will go towards CASA’s goal of raising $20,000 to fund CASA’s next chapter. The raffle closes at noon on June 5th, with the winner announced at the 20th Celebration Bash. The winner does not have to be present to win.

For more information on the 20th Celebration Bash, CASA’s Golden Ticket Raffle, or how YOU can get involved with CASA’s mission and Change a Child’s Story, please go to www.casamchenrycounty.org .

And follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to stay up to date!

CASA McHenry County

382 W Virginia St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (779) 994-4398

casamchenrycounty.org

Casa of McHenry county logo