Raue Center Welcomes Fan Halen and Heartache Tonight This Fall!

Raue Center For The Arts will host two terrific musical tribute acts this fall. On Saturday, September 27, 2025 at7 p.m., Fan Halen will take the stage. Fan Halen is recognized as the world’s most authentic tribute to Van Halen.

They have been honored to represent Van Halen’s music twice on AXS TV’s hit series “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands,” performing live on national television.

The band has opened for renowned acts such as Queensrÿche, Bret Michaels of Poison, Twisted Sister, Ace Frehley of KISS, Loverboy, and more. Their performances have graced major rock festivals across the U.S., including Rocklahoma and the M3 Rock Festival.

Fan Halen is featured on major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon, and Pandora. They were also highlighted in a Warner Bros. Records documentary for their precision and near-perfect replication of Van Halen.

Then on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 7 p.m., come and see Heartache Tonight- close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re hearing the real thing! With five number-one singles and six number-one albums, the Eagles are one of the most successful American rock bands of all time.

Together since 2007, Heartache Tonight is without question the finest Eagles tribute in the country. The band performs songs from all eras and all incarnations of the Eagles, including many of the individual members’ hugely popular solo hits.

From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling,”Heartache Tonight delivers a true Eagles concert experience. With meticulous attention to every detail, these six talented musicians reproduce live all the fabulous hits of this enormously popular rock powerhouse that is still going strong after five decades.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo