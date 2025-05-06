The Dole in May

May is here! Get your tickets now to these special events!

Friday, May 9: Jazz Series on 2 nd Fridays: Feat. Mandy Habel & The Inversion Jazz Band,7-10:30 p.m.

Celebrating Moms in May! Celebrate your mom, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, BFF…. You get the idea! Special menu included in ticket: Strawberry Spinach Salad - Sandwiches - Egg Salad | Chicken Salad | Cucumber | Brisket Bites | Philly Cheese Steak

Dessert - Petits Fours | Sugar Dusted Caramel Chocolate Beignets

Optional Featured Drinks: MomMosa - Champagne & Pomegranate Juice

Mom’s the Berry Best - Strawberry, Raspberry & Blueberry Puree, Vodka,Ginger Beer, Lime, Lemon

Sorbet Prosecco - Prosecco, Citrus Vodka, Lemon Sorbet, Lemon Slice

Friday, May 23: NMP 4 th Friday Art Show 6 -9p.m.

Juried Art Show with Mixed Media Exhibit in the Gallery, Photography Exhibit in the Mansion. Vote for your favorites! Live music, roving nibbles, and entry into Lou’s Lounge included. $10 cash at the door.

Friday, May 23: Lou’s Lounge Singer/Songwriter Showcase 8 -11p.m.

Featuring Barbara Bouboutsis of BB & The Honey. Must be 21 to enter. If you are not attending the Art Show, you’ll need a ticket to enter. $10 online/ $12 walk-in.

Sunday, May 25: FarmersMarket+ at The Dole Opening Day Outdoors! 10 a.m. -2p.m.

Enjoy this award-winning Farmers Market every Sunday! Includes food trucks, live music, complimentary face painting, balloon creations, roaming characters and freeshopping totes!

Freeparking at the Triangle Lot, South Elementary/Lundahl. VIP parking $5 on The Dole lawn. Freehandicap parking on The Dole lawn.

Friday, May 30: Play Day at The Dole 11 a.m. -2p.m.

D47 students are invited to celebrate summer! Enjoy food trucks, free Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard cones, games, DJ, sidewalk chalk, bubbles andmore! This is a FREE event! Parent or guardian must be present.

For more info and ticketing,please visit: TheDole.org/events .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo