From Chicago to Madison Square Garden to Crystal Lake —Pat McGann is back at Raue Center!

Pat McGann is quickly rising as one of the sharpest stand-ups in the comedy world. A relative latecomer to the scene, Pat began stand-up at the age of 31 after realizing he was not very good at selling packaging. He hustled his way to becoming the House Emcee at Zanies Chicago, where he distinguished himself as especially adept at working the crowd.

A father of three young children, Pat’s appeal stems from his quick wit and relatable take on family. In 2017, McGann began touring as the opening act for Sebastian Maniscalco, moving with him from clubs to theaters and arenas, including four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

McGann’s relatively short but impressive resume includes performances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, The Great American Comedy Festival, and the Nashville Comedy Fest. McGann still calls Chicago home.

Now you can experience Pat McGann’s show at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake! His performance will take place Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 7 p.m.

For more information about this terrific comedian, visit https://www.patmcganncomedy.com/about/ .

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

