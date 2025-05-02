Elderwerks Helps Navigate Changes Throughout the Aging Process

By 2025, the U.S. is projected to have 73 million people aged 65+, over a fifth of the population, with roughly 70% potentially needing long-term care. Elderwerks Educational Services, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 social service organization, offers free guidance to seniors and their families navigating this landscape. They provide information, referrals, and support for senior housing, benefits, home care, and other aging services, aiming to help older adults thrive. Here are just three of the many ways Elderwerks can help you or your loved one:

1. Senior Living Coordination. Whether you aim to stay home or transition to senior housing, informing your Elderwerks advisor about your current health and living situation is key. For those who would like to stay home, Elderwerks offers referrals for home care, legal aid, benefits, and home modifications. For senior housing, Elderwerks will need details about your health, physical limitations, amenities required, budget, location, and any other personal information to suggest suitable communities that meet your profile. Elderwerks also assists with personal planning, crucial for those with family histories of conditions like Alzheimer’s or heart disease, ensuring future care is prepared.

2. Advocacy. This is a core service by Elderwerks. When seniors are being taken advantage of, are not supported, or are not safe at home, Elderwerks will help find solutions to support that senior. Every senior deserves respect, dignity, and a safe place to live.

3. Education. Elderwerks provides free in-person and virtual education on aging topics through support groups, the annual Aging Better Expo in August, Caregiver Conferences, book clubs, exercise classes, and various other important resources.

As “senior guidance advisors,” Elderwerks Educational Services staff help individuals navigate staying home or transitioning to appropriate care.

Please visit elderwerks.org or call 855-462-0100 for your complimentary personal assistance.

Elderwerks Educational Services

251 E. Northwest Highway

Palatine, IL 60067

Ph: 855-462-0100

https://www.elderwerks.org/

Elderwerks logo