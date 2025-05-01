Crystal Lake Travel Agency Achieves Highest Sales Recognition: The All-Star Award

Crystal Lake Travel has another impressive accolade to add to its growing list of achievements. Recently, the agency received the prestigious 2024 All Star Award from the MAST Travel Network, the highest honor bestowed by the network.

The esteemed award recognizes travel agencies that demonstrate exceptional sales success with MAST’s preferred suppliers.

During a recent awards ceremony held in Addison, Crystal Lake Travel was specifically celebrated for achieving the highest sales volume in 2024 across an impressive portfolio of 50 nationally-recognized tour and cruise companies.

“Contributing to the success of Crystal Lake Travel is the agency’s commitment in providing superior customer satisfaction, and expert vacation planning,” said Patty DeRoo, Crystal Lake Travel owner and travel advisor. “The selection of like-minded travel suppliers entrusted with the agency’s clients ensures that Crystal Lake Travel continues to be a thriving business in the community.”

The All Star Award was one of several honors garnered by the agency. Crystal Lake Travel also earned the coveted 2024 Million Dollar Travel Advisor Sales Award from MAST Travel Network, alongside other significant recognitions, such as the Best Social Media Marketing Award.

Additionally, the Outstanding Travel Advisor Sales Award was presented to Vickie Zinanni and Janet Lutsch, and the Million Dollar Travel Advisor Sales Awards recognized the outstanding contributions of Sue Swett, Marcia Curtis, and Patty DeRoo.

Demonstrating their strong industry partnerships, Crystal Lake Travel was also awarded Highest Sales by Avalon Waterways and by Centrav Inc.

Crystal Lake Travel

13 Crystal Lake Plaza

Crystal Lake,IL 60014

Ph: 815.459.2500

https://www.crystallaketravel.com/

Crystal Lake Travel Sponsored Logo