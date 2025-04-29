What to Know About Comfort Adjustment at Verlo Mattress Factory

Buying a new mattress is a big investment in your health and well-being—but what happens if it’s not quite right once you get it home? At Verlo Mattress Factory in Crystal Lake, we understand that comfort is personal and can change over time. That’s why we offer our exclusive

Comfort Adjustment service as part of Verlo’s industry-leading Lifetime Comfort Guarantee.

Unlike big-box mattress retailers, Verlo Mattress Factory builds every mattress locally. This means we’re uniquely equipped to modify your mattress after you’ve taken it home—whether that’s weeks, months, or even years later. If you find your mattress is too firm, too soft, or simply not as comfortable as you hoped, we can adjust it to suit your sleep style better.

Here’s how it works: after you’ve had some time to sleep on your new mattress, you can schedule a Comfort Adjustment by calling a Verlo Comfort Coach and discussing your options. Our skilled craftspeople will assess your comfort needs and make precise adjustments to the mattress’s internal layers to help you sleep better. The first Comfort Adjustment is free within a designated window after purchase, depending on the mattress model.

What makes this service so valuable is its flexibility. As your body changes, your mattress can too. Whether due to age, health conditions, or simply evolving comfort preferences, you’ll have the peace of mind that your investment can grow with you.

At Verlo, we believe that a mattress should never be “one size fits all.” Our Comfort Adjustment service is one of the many ways we provide a personalized sleep experience that lasts. When you choose Verlo Mattress Factory in Crystal Lake, you’re not just buying a mattress—you’re getting a custom solution designed to deliver better sleep for years to come.

Visit us today to learn more and discover the Verlo Mattress Factory difference.

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/