Tickets On Sale Now for Frozen Jr.!

Do you want to build a snowman? RCSA presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. from July 18 - 27, 2025 at Raue Center For The Arts. Starring a youth cast of RCSA students ages 7-13, this show promises to be a cool treat for your whole family this summer!

You’ll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love.

Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozensongs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen Jr. is sure to melt your heart!

Music andlyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez andRobert Lopez; the book is by Jennifer Lee. This show is based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Show Datesare July 18 and 25 at 8 p.m.; July 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 2 p.m.; and July 19 and 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 ($10 for students under age 18). RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount!

Disney’s Frozen Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI ( www.mtishows.com ).

