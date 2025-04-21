Join Raue Center for These Amazing Shows in May!

On May 3, 2025 at 7 p.m., come enjoy The Lennon Project, performed by SoundTracks of a Generation. This terrific group is proud to present the songs and the life of John Lennon in a chronological soundscape! Jay Goeppner, arguably one of the best Lennonesque singers on the planet, assumes the role of John Lennon in this 100-minute retrospective that takes us from The Beatles’ early career to John Lennon’s solo career.

On Friday, May 9 at 8 p.m., Raue Center presents the Stand-Up Momedy Show with Kristen Toomey, Chastity Washington, Colleen Brennan, and Bridget McGuire. This clean(ish) standup comedy show features a lineup of hilarious women (two are moms, two have moms, and all four are slap-you-upside-the-head-pick-up-your-socks funny). They’ll explore everything from motherhood to midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other irritating things. Men are welcome to the show, too! Join us for this fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (um, we mean “book club”), neighborhood group, or your mom.

70’s FM Rock Radio: A Tribute to 70’s Rock Radio will be presented by Soundtracks of a Generation on Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. This musical journey through the eyes of a deejay who lived the rock n’ roll lifestyle shares his antics and music, which reflect a wild and sometimes reckless era heard on radio outlets from 1970 to 1979. Based on the birth and maturation of Album-Oriented Rock, these radio stations were playing the LPs from Aerosmith to ZZ Top.

On Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m., SoundTracks of a Generation will perform its Bob Seger Tribute show, with Whalen as Rock icon Bob Seger. This fabulous show recreates the energy and excitement of Michigan’s favorite son. From “Turn The Page,” “Night Moves,” “Hollywood Nights,” and “Rock And Roll Never Forgets” to “Old Time Rock and Roll,” voted in 2001 as a Song of the Century, only scratches the surface of Seger’s vivid portraits of Heartland rock. It’s an honor to bring the music of the Grammy-winning 2004 inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to our audiences!

On Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m., come enjoy Blue-Eyed Soul Session, featuring the music of Derrick Procell, Joe Cocker, and Van Morrison. Raue Center welcomes our 2023/24 Artist-in-Residence with his first show of 2025. Feed your soul with the electrifying sounds of Derrick Procell and his All-Star Mojo band! Their music blends soul, contemporary blues, and classic rock, combined with incredible talent and performers, for an unforgettable show.

OnMay 23 at 8:30 p.m., Lucy’s Comedy with headliner Vince Carone, featuring Joanna Clark and hosted by Mike Preston, offers the best stand-up comedy in the ‘burbs! Headliner Vince Carone delves deep into the absurdities of everyday life with his fast-talking, quick-witted style. Joanna Clark takes on anxiety, self-doubt, and the experience of being a single 30-something in America.

GreenRoom Improv offers family-friendly, interactive improv comedy on Saturday, May 24 at 7 p.m.! For over 20 years, GreenRoom Improv has performed nationally for a wide range of audiences and events. GreenRoom specializes in a unique blend of clean, family-friendly, high-energy, multi-faceted improv comedy.

