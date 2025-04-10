The Benefits of Using Higher Quality Materials in a Custom Mattress

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, the quality of your mattress plays a huge role—and not all mattresses are created equal. At Verlo Mattress Factory in Crystal Lake, we believe that the best sleep begins with the best materials. That’s why we use only high-quality components when crafting our custom mattresses right here in our local factory.

So, what difference do quality materials make? For starters, they enhance durability. Cheaper mattresses may feel comfortable initially but tend to break down quickly, leading to sagging, uneven support and poor sleep. Our mattresses are built with lasting materials that withstand the test of time, providing you with consistent comfort and better value.

Next, there’s support. We use premium innersprings, high-density foams, and carefully selected upholstery layers to ensure the right balance of pressure relief and spinal alignment. That means less tossing and turning, reduced aches and pains, and more restorative rest.

Another key benefit is customization. Because we build each mattress to order, we can tailor the materials to your unique preferences—whether you like your mattress firm, plush, or somewhere in between. And since our materials are sourced for both comfort and performance, you won’t have to compromise one for the other.

We also focus on health and safety. Many mass-produced mattresses are made with synthetic fillers and off-gassing chemicals. At Verlo, we’re proud to use cleaner, safer materials whenever possible, giving you peace of mind alongside better sleep.

Finally, when you invest in a mattress made with better materials, you’re also supporting local craftsmanship. Every Verlo mattress is built right here, not in a distant factory, so you know exactly what you’re getting—handcrafted quality at a comfortable price.

Experience the Verlo difference for yourself. Stop by our Crystal Lake location to explore our custom options and feel the quality firsthand.

