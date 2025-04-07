RCSA’s Musical Review Pure Imagination Lights Up the Stage!

The magic of musical theatre comes alive with Pure Imagination, a brand new, captivating musical revue that evokes all those cherished childhood memories! This collection of songs is pulled directly from Music Theatre International’s Broadway Junior® collection and features 14 beloved musical numbers from shows like Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka and Annie Jr., along with fan-favorite adored titles from Seussical and Shrek The Musical to Disney favorites like Beauty and the Beast and Frozen.

Audiences will enjoy a delightful mix of popular Broadway tunes, fun facts about the songs provided by our students in the show, and so much more! This RCSA production is sure to enchant viewers of all ages and make you want to sing and dance in your seat.

Pure Imagination runs April 11 - 19, 2025 at Raue Center For The Arts. Tickets are $25, or $10 for students under age 18. RaueNOW member tickets are $17.50, or $7 for students.

Show Dates are April 11 and 18 at 8 p.m.; April 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and April 13 at 2 p.m.

Still looking for an affordable summer camp for your theatre star?

Cool off your family’s summer with RCSA OnStage’s Frozen Jr., starring a cast of actors ages 7 to 13. Performances run July 18 and 25 at 8 p.m., July 19, 20, 26, and 27 at 2 p.m., and July 19 and 26 at 7 p.m.

Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production.

Summer Camp enrollment closes May 27, 2025. Learn more at rauecenter.org/education .

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

