QPR Training: How You Can Help Those at Risk for Suicide

Suicide remains a significant public health concern that impacts individuals from all walks of life. While the subject is often difficult to discuss, early intervention and support can save lives.

QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Training is a simple yet powerful approach that equips individuals with the skills to recognize the warning signs of suicide, engage in a compassionate conversation, and encourage them to seek professional support. Similar to CPR for medical emergencies, QPR is a life-saving approach that anyone can learn to help others in a moment of crisis.

The first step in QPR is Question. If you notice someone displaying warning signs such as withdrawing from others, expressing feelings of hopelessness, or making concerning comments about death, gently, but directly, ask them if they’re considering suicide. While many people hesitate to ask for fear of making things worse, research shows that asking about suicide in a caring way can provide the opportunity for support and help someone feel heard.

The second step is Persuade. Once a person shares their struggles, offering a listening ear, reassurance, and emotional support is crucial. Let them know that help is available, that they are not alone, and that their feelings are valid. People experiencing a crisis often feel isolated or that their situation is hopeless. Your empathy and reassurance can help them see that support exists.

The final step is Refer. Taking action is essential. Help the person find immediate resources, such as a mental health professional, a support group, or a crisis hotline. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides confidential, judgment-free, 24/7 support and can connect individuals to resources for ongoing care.

QPR Training empowers individuals to challenge the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health struggles and take an active role in suicide prevention. Anyone can play a role in saving a life.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing a crisis, please call or text 988 immediately for help.

McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force

620 Dakota St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60012

Ph: (815) 526-8243

https://www.mchenrycountysptf.org