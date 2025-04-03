CASA McHenry County Highlights Child Abuse Prevention Month

Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable, and nurturing home. Yet, the harsh reality is that too many children in our country—and in McHenry County—experience abuse or neglect.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness, take action, and highlight the power of our community.

At least one in seven children in the U.S. experiences abuse or neglect each year. This can have long-term effects on a child’s mental, emotional, and physical health. The good news is that child abuse and neglect are preventable. Prevention begins with education, support, and strong communities.

At CASA McHenry County, our mission is to be that voice for children in the foster care system. CASA volunteers (Court Appointed Special Advocates) are trained to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. They ensure children are safe, have access to resources, and are placed in nurturing, permanent homes.

CASAs play a vital role in prevention. By identifying needs early, connecting families to services, and supporting children through court, CASAs help reduce the chance of experiencing repeat abuse.

Child abuse and neglect are not just individual tragedies—they are public health crises. The effects ripple through communities, education, and healthcare. When we invest in families, we help children not only survive, but thrive.

Everyone has the opportunity to make a difference. Support families in stress. Know the signs. Volunteer, donate, or share in CASA’s mission. Advocate for programs that offer parent education, mental health care, and early childhood services.

Show your support on Friday, April 4, for Wear Blue Day. And join the conversation using #ChildAbusePreventionMonth, #ChangeAChildsStory, and #ThrivingFamilies.

Learn more at www.casamchenrycounty.org .

