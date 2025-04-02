Crystal Lake Travel Agency Earns Million Dollar Travel Advisor Sales Award

In the competitive world of travel, standing out is no small feat. But Crystal Lake Travel has done just that, earning the coveted 2024 Million Dollar Travel Advisor Sales Award from MAST Travel Network, a sales and marketing travel agency trade group based in Oakbrook Terrace.

An awards ceremony held recently in Addison recognized the top travel consultants among 205 travel agencies located in 16 states across the country.

Patty DeRoo, Crystal Lake Travel owner and travel advisor, said contributing to the company’s success “is a team of dedicated agents who assist in providing superior customer satisfaction and expert vacation planning.”

“With that kind of professional excellence, hundreds of clients come back to our team of travel professionals each time to plan their vacations, thus earning us the Million Dollar Travel Advisor Sales Award,” she said.

Besides landing the 2024 Million Dollar Travel Advisor Sales Award, Crystal Lake Travel racked up a slew of other prestigious honors, including:

Best Social Media Marketing Award

Outstanding Travel Advisor Sales Award Recipients: Vickie Zinanni and Janet Lutsch

Million Dollar Travel Advisor Sales Award Recipients: Sue Swett, Marcia Curtis, and Patty DeRoo

Awarded Highest Sales By Avalon Waterways

Awarded Highest Sales By Centrav Inc.

Awarded (as an agency) the All-Star Award

Since 1960, Crystal Lake Travel has been the trusted navigator of countless dream vacations, transforming complex planning into effortless, stress-free experiences. The team is guided by the motto “If you can dream it, we can make it happen,” and they treat every vacation as if it were their own. Their expertise extends across a vast spectrum of travel experiences, from destination weddings and international adventures to cruises, all-inclusive resorts, and specialized journeys like religious pilgrimages and solo travel.

To embark on your dream vacation, visit https://www.crystallaketravel.com/ and let the award-winning team guide you!

Crystal Lake Travel

13 Crystal Lake Plaza

Crystal Lake,IL 60014

Ph: 815.459.2500

https://www.crystallaketravel.com/

