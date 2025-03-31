Join Raue Center for RCSA’s Student Production Pure Imagination

Raue Center School For The Arts presents Pure Imagination: an MTI Broadway Junior Musical Revue, starring a cast of students ages 7 to 13.

Pure Imagination is a brand new, captivating musical revue that evokes all those cherished childhood memories! This collection of songs is pulled directly from Music Theatre International’s Broadway Junior® collection, and features 14 beloved musical numbers from shows like Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka and Annie Jr., along with fan-favorite adored titles from Seussical and Shrek The Musical to Disney favorites like Beauty and the Beast and Frozen.

Audiences will enjoy a delightful mix of popular Broadway tunes, fun facts about the songs provided by our students in the show, and so much more! This RCSA production is sure to enchant viewers of all ages and make you want to sing and dance in your seat.

Shows dates are April 11 and 18 at 8 p.m., April 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and April 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

