Warning Signs Your Sump Pump May Be On Its Last Leg

A sump pump plays a crucial role in protecting your home from flooding and water damage, especially during heavy rainstorms or rapid snowmelt. If the sump fails, homeowners may face costly repairs or even major water damage in their basement. Recognizing the warning signs of a failing sump pump can help prevent a disaster.

One of the first signs of trouble is unusual noises coming from the sump pump. A properly functioning unit should run relatively quietly, so grinding, rattling, or clanking sounds could indicate worn-out parts or debris interfering with the system. If the pump turns on and off too often, this may be due to a faulty float switch or an improperly sized pump that struggles to keep up with water flow.

If the pump is running but failing to remove water efficiently, there could be a clog in the discharge line or an issue with the motor. A slow or weak pump may struggle to handle even small amounts of water, leaving your basement vulnerable to flooding. Similarly, visible rust, corrosion, or leaks on the unit indicate age and deterioration, meaning the system may be nearing the end of its lifespan. Most sump pumps last 7 to 10 years, so if yours is approaching this range, it may be time for a replacement.

A power outage during a bad storm can cause sump pump failure, which is why having a battery backup system is essential. A standard sump pump relies on electricity, and if a storm knocks out power, it can leave your basement defenseless. A battery backup ensures continued operation during power outages, buying homeowners valuable time to prevent flooding and costly water damage.

With regular maintenance and early detection of mechanical issues, your sump pump can reduce your risk for flooding and damage to your basement.

Call Arrow Plumbing today at 847-549-9600 to schedule an inspection or tune-up of your sump pump before rainy season begins!

Arrow Plumbing

547 North Avenue #126

Libertyville, IL 60048

(847) 549-9600

https://arrowplumbinginc.com

Harmonic Heating & Air and Arrow Plumbing logo