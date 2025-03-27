Is Your Sump Pump Ready for Spring Rains?

Spring showers can bring heavy rainfall, putting your sump pump to the test. This vital system protects your home by diverting water away from your foundation— but is it ready for the job? Here are key signs it may need replacement:

Age – Sump pumps typically last about 10 years. Older units may lose efficiency. Strange Noises – Grinding, rattling, or gurgling could signal internal issues. Excessive Vibration – This may indicate a damaged or clogged impeller. Constant Running – A faulty float switch, check valve, or clogged pipe can cause overuse, leading to premature failure.

Failures can happen. Battery back-ups are a great addition to your current or new sump pump system. Duane Blanton can help you make the right decision for your needs.What to consider when getting battery back-up for your sump pump:

Battery Type: Deep-cycle batteries last longer than standard lead-acid.

Run Time: Battery size is crucial.A 100AH battery can last 5-7 hours continuously or longer if used intermittently.

Pump Capacity: Duane Blanton can help ensure that the back-up pump can handle enough gallons per hour to match your main pump.

Ensure your sump pump is in top shape with Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling. Their expert technicians offer installation, repair, and maintenance services to keep your system working when you need it most.

Limited-Time Offer:Get a $39 sump pump inspection and $100 off a replacement at the time of service!

Call (815) 697-5073 or visit duaneblantonplumbing.com for professional sump pump services. Their experienced team delivers reliable solutions that safeguard your property and provide peace of mind.

Contact Us:

Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling

600 Long Lake Dr

Round Lake, IL 60073

Ph: (815) 446-0965

myblantonservices.com

Duane Blanton Plumbing Sewer Heating & Cooling logo