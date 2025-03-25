Maximize Your Impact!

The United Way of Greater McHenry County brings people and resources together to tackle our community’s toughest challenges. Initiating Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) is a powerful strategy that can reduce the amount of federal income tax you pay each year, while multiplying your impact on your community. Some or all of your required minimum distributions (RMDs) from traditional IRAs can be met with a QCD to the United Way of Greater McHenry County.

A QCD allows you to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from your IRA to a qualified nonprofit like United Way of Greater McHenry County. This strategy offers several benefits:

Lower your taxable income : The portion of your RMD made directly to a qualified charitable organization is not counted as taxable income, unlike typical withdrawals.

: The portion of your RMD made directly to a qualified charitable organization is not counted as taxable income, unlike typical withdrawals. Support your community : Your contribution helps fund local programs and services that improve lives in McHenry County and increase our community’s resilience.

: Your contribution helps fund local programs and services that improve lives in McHenry County and increase our community’s resilience. Satisfy your RMD requirement: Your donation counts toward your required distribution.

Every dollar donated helps fund essential services that support youth opportunity, senior care, a resilient and healthy community, and financial stability for families and individuals across McHenry County. By giving in this way, you can create an immediate and lasting impact.

Donating your RMD, via QCD, now ensures your contribution directly addresses urgent needs and supports programs that foster long-term change. Giving locally ensures your generosity impacts your community. Instead of allowing your RMD to increase your taxable income, you can allocate those funds to something meaningful—helping local families to thrive.

With the April tax deadline approaching, now is the perfect time to consider donating your RMD.

To learn how to contribute to United Way of Greater McHenry County, contact Jamie Maravich, President and CEO, at (815) 363-1377 ext. 13 or jmaravich@uwmchenry.org .

Make your hard work count for more this tax season by turning your RMD into a force for good in McHenry County.

United Way of McHenry County

4508 Prime Parkway

McHenry, IL 60050

815-363-1377

w ww.uwmchenry.org