Spring at The Dole

This time of year, many people start to think about getting in shape and eating healthier. Farmers Market+ at The Dole is the perfect place to get inspired with wholesome, locally grown foods!

The Dole takes pride in itsaward-winning Farmers Market.The indoor Farmers Market+ offers many of your favorite items inside the historic Dole Mansion, where live music is a charming feature along with Breakfast/Lunch dining and “Sip and Shop” options, ideal for a Sunday/Funday experience!

This market is unique for so many reasons — if you haven’t been…now is the time!

Mark your calendar for the last indoor market on April 27, there will be an extra special addition.

Are you on any social media platforms? You probably follow @nikkigets_fit. Nikki Madoch has transformed her life in front of the world. She inspires with her honest approach and transparency on days when challenges arise. Nikki even wrote a cookbook to help others with their own healthy lifestyle journey. She shops Farmers Market+ regularly, sharing her favorite must-have market items.

Well, Guess What?! Nikki will be at Farmers Market+ for a Meet & Greet!Her cookbook will be available for purchase, and she’ll even sign it for you, too! What a Fabulous gift idea for Mother’s Day for all the women in your life, or a birthday gift for anyone who enjoys cooking healthy! Don’t miss the Meet & Greet with Nikki!

Other Exciting Dates at The Dole

March28- NMP 4th Fridays Art Show (6-9 p.m.)and Singer Songwriter Showcase - Adam Cartwright in Lou’s Lounge (8-11 p.m.)

April5- BB & The Honey - New Album Release Party “Reckless Heart” in Lou’s Lounge (7-11 p.m.)

April11- Jazz Series: 2nd Fridays are for Jazz - Groove McSmith ORGANization (7-10:30 p.m.)

April13- Farmers Market+ At The Dole (10-2 p.m.)

Visit thedole.org/events for more info!

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo